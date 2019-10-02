FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 190,865,954.92% -18.4% -10.6% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 122,482,211.76% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for FibroGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $65, while its potential upside is 79.26%. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 1,543.84% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.