FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparing side by side

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 11.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of FibroGen Inc. is $71.33, with potential upside of 59.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 4.02%. Insiders held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.