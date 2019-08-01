FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Analysts See $-0.49 EPS; Last Week Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Coverage

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, FibroGen, Inc.’s analysts see -7.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 351,654 shares traded. FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has declined 23.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.40% the S&P500. Some Historical FGEN News: 13/03/2018 Announcing The First Andes Summit – Indigenous Wisdom-Keepers to Gather With People of The North to lnitiate a New Commitment to Earth Healing; 09/05/2018 – FibroGen 1Q Rev $31.9M; 07/05/2018 – RESOURCE CAPITAL FUND Vl L.P. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN LOS ANDES COPPER LTD; 14/05/2018 – FibroGen Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ARGENTINA IS SAID TO PROBE TRADES OF ANDES FOR INSIDER TRADING; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – FOURTH JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ROXADUSTAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES BOTH IN DIALYSIS AND NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ FibroGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FGEN); 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS & FIBROGEN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM DOUBLE-BLIND JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT IN HEMODIALYSIS CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE PATIENTS WITH ANEMIA

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Global had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”. Pivotal Research maintained Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 10. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. See Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $34.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $38.6 New Target: $23.5 Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 4 analysts covering FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. FibroGen had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Monday, February 11 report.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB.

More notable recent FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: FibroGen (FGEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FGEN,DVA,NTEC – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: KZIA,DVA,FGEN,DVA,NTEC – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Late-stage study underway for FibroGen’s pamrevlumab in IPF – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roxadustat China Phase 3 Trial for Treatment of Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients Not on Dialysis Published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global closes â‚¬19B asset sale to Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark starts Liberty Global, LILA at Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All Mixed Up to Start Fed Week – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,207.24 up 22.03 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 1.88 million shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.