Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.81 N/A -1.41 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fibrocell Science Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% 0% -464.2%

Liquidity

Fibrocell Science Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Fibrocell Science Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares and 3.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. 0.17% are Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.7% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. has 23.33% stronger performance while Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has -78.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Fibrocell Science Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.