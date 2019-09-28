Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.00 6.38M -1.41 0.00 Zoetis Inc. 125 3.18 477.12M 2.77 41.45

In table 1 we can see Fibrocell Science Inc. and Zoetis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 290,912,407.09% -135.7% -69.2% Zoetis Inc. 382,185,197.05% 64.6% 13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Fibrocell Science Inc. has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zoetis Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fibrocell Science Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zoetis Inc. are 4 and 2.8 respectively. Zoetis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fibrocell Science Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fibrocell Science Inc. and Zoetis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoetis Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Zoetis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $121.29 average target price and a -2.11% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares and 94.5% of Zoetis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Fibrocell Science Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.29% of Zoetis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. has weaker performance than Zoetis Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Zoetis Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.