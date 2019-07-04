Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Tricida Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fibrocell Science Inc. and Tricida Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -125.8% -68.6% Tricida Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fibrocell Science Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Tricida Inc. has 16.5 and 16.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fibrocell Science Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.3% of Tricida Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.17% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares. Competitively, Tricida Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. -9.56% -18.82% 5.2% -4.09% -32.39% 37.47% Tricida Inc. 3.01% 10.9% 60.95% 22.17% 0% 53.99%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tricida Inc.

Summary

Tricida Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Fibrocell Science Inc.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.