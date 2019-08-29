Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.85 N/A -1.41 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.59 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fibrocell Science Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fibrocell Science Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

Fibrocell Science Inc. has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fibrocell Science Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Neos Therapeutics Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Fibrocell Science Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fibrocell Science Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Neos Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $11.5, with potential upside of 518.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares and 63.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Fibrocell Science Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. had bullish trend while Neos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fibrocell Science Inc.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.