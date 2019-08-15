Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.41 0.00 India Globalization Capital Inc. 1 7.77 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fibrocell Science Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Fibrocell Science Inc. is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, India Globalization Capital Inc. is 537.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 6.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fibrocell Science Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, India Globalization Capital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.4 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. India Globalization Capital Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fibrocell Science Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.7% of India Globalization Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.17% are Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. has weaker performance than India Globalization Capital Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors India Globalization Capital Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.