Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.41 0.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 2 24.07 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fibrocell Science Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fibrocell Science Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 0%. 0.17% are Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. has 23.33% stronger performance while Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Fibrocell Science Inc.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.