Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 1.31 N/A -1.41 0.00 Catalent Inc. 49 2.99 N/A 0.99 56.83

Table 1 demonstrates Fibrocell Science Inc. and Catalent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.6 beta indicates that Fibrocell Science Inc. is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalent Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Fibrocell Science Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Catalent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Fibrocell Science Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fibrocell Science Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Catalent Inc. has a consensus price target of $57.4, with potential upside of 11.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares and 0% of Catalent Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Fibrocell Science Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Catalent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. was less bullish than Catalent Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Catalent Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.