Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.88 N/A -1.41 0.00 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fibrocell Science Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

Fibrocell Science Inc.’s 1.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fibrocell Science Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Agile Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.9 Quick Ratio. Agile Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fibrocell Science Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fibrocell Science Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 55.3% respectively. About 0.17% of Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. has weaker performance than Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.