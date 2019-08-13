Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Comparing side by side

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.41 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 3.70 N/A 1.90 17.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fibrocell Science Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fibrocell Science Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9%

Risk and Volatility

Fibrocell Science Inc.’s 1.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Fibrocell Science Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Fibrocell Science Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fibrocell Science Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.67, with potential upside of 113.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.17% are Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. has stronger performance than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.