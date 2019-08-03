Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With SORL Auto Parts Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) and SORL Auto Parts Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) are two firms in the Auto Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.69 SORL Auto Parts Inc. 3 0.13 N/A 0.70 4.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and SORL Auto Parts Inc. SORL Auto Parts Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SORL Auto Parts Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% SORL Auto Parts Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 1.8%

Analyst Ratings

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and SORL Auto Parts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 SORL Auto Parts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.1% of SORL Auto Parts Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 5.9% are SORL Auto Parts Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. -6.59% -5.18% -3.18% -14.35% -14.65% 1.11% SORL Auto Parts Inc. -2.61% -6.41% -9.19% 25.37% -32.26% 78.72%

For the past year Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was less bullish than SORL Auto Parts Inc.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. beats on 7 of the 11 factors SORL Auto Parts Inc.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also produces and sells lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, exhaust systems, powertrain components, engine control units, plastic molding components, and after-market products under the Magneti Marelli brand name. In addition, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. Further, the company provides retail and dealer financings; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 140 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.