Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Trades at $13.74 After Triangle; Veritable LP Increased By $398,700 Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding

Veritable Lp increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 52.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp acquired 5,316 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 12.25%. The Veritable Lp holds 15,355 shares with $1.16M value, up from 10,039 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 583,791 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) formed triangle with $14.56 target or 6.00% above today’s $13.74 share price. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) has $27.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 3.15 million shares traded. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has declined 34.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAU News: 28/03/2018 – Alfa Romeo Selects 2018 New York International Auto Show for Premiere of Nero Edizione Package for Giulia and Stelvio SUV; 07/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER CEO SAYS DOES NOT RULE OUT INDUSTRIAL PARTNER FOR MAGNETI MARELLI; 25/05/2018 – FCA US LLC SAYS CUSTOMERS DRIVING VEHICLES INVOLVED IN RECALL ARE ADVISED TO AVOID USING CRUISE-CONTROL; 26/04/2018 – Strong results for Fiat […]; 23/03/2018 – Fiat Chrysler: Antonio Filosa to Join Group Executive Council; 18/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Oct March EU New Car Registrations Fell 8.0% -ACEA; 07/03/2018 – Ram Introduces All-new 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman Model; 26/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT A PLAN TO SPIN OFF MAGNETI MARELLI BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – FCA US LLC SAYS RECALL IS LIMITED TO VEHICLES EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONS AND GASOLINE-POWERED ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO: New Jeep Commander Crossover Key to Rebuilding Brand in Chinese Market

Veritable Lp decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 5,872 shares to 35,076 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 49,599 shares and now owns 287,132 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Supports NASA’s Artemis Moon Program, Completes Successful Ascent Abort-2 Flight Test – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 15 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight”. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity. Shares for $49,779 were sold by Tyler Michael R on Monday, February 4.