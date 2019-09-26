Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) EPS Estimated At $0.92; First Bancorp (FNLC)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.91, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 24 funds increased and opened new positions, while 14 sold and reduced positions in First Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 3.53 million shares, up from 3.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding First Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 6.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company has market cap of $25.54 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It has a 5.57 P/E ratio. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First National Bank that provides a range of banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in coastal and eastern Maine. The company has market cap of $299.45 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as demand, checking, NOW, saving, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate, commercial construction, and other commercial loans; municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans comprising amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes.