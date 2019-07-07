Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) EPS Estimated At $0.64; RATIONAL AG LANDSBERG AM LECH ORDINARY S (RTLLF) Shorts Up By 1.43%

Analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 13.51% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. FCAU’s profit would be $1.26B giving it 5.52 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s analysts see 56.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 1.11M shares traded. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has declined 34.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAU News: 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 16/03/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Loses Attempt to Dismiss Emissions-Cheating Case; 11/05/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER CEO SERGIO MARCHIONNE TELLS REUTERS CHANGES TO NAFTA MAY RESULT IN REDIRECTING EXPORTS OF MEXICAN-MADE VEHICLES FROM U.S. TO OTHER MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – Chrysler Pacifica Named “Family Car of Texas,” “Green Car of Texas” and “Minivan of Texas” by Texas Auto Writers Association; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler overtakes General Motors in profits; 23/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV – ANTONIO FILOSA IS NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER (COO) OF LATIN AMERICA REGION; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Shuns Cars `No One Wants’ as SUVs Spur a Sales Win; 12/04/2018 – Marchionne’s Exit Puts Fiat Chrysler in Play for Big Merger Deal; 05/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml SAYS EXPECTS SPIN-OFF TO BE COMPLETED BY END-2018 OR START OF 2019; 21/03/2018 – DoJ MI Eastern: Former Senior UAW Official Charged with Accepting Prohibited Payments from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

RATIONAL AG LANDSBERG AM LECH ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had an increase of 1.43% in short interest. RTLLF’s SI was 7,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.43% from 7,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 71 days are for RATIONAL AG LANDSBERG AM LECH ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s short sellers to cover RTLLF’s short positions. It closed at $685 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company has market cap of $27.91 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It has a 6.09 P/E ratio. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

More notable recent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gold Futures Under Pressure After Stronger-Than-Forecast Jobs Number – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Next For Fiat Chrysler? – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Delta, Fiat Chrysler Post Strong June Results – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restarting Fiat, Renault merger talks? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ram Truck Sales Soar Again: Can GM Stay in Second Place? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More important recent RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rational AG Likely To Exceed Guidance In Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Rational AG Has Significant Growth Potential, But The Market Knows It – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rational AG: A Great Company, But Its Share Price Could Be Running Out Of Steam Soon – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2018. More interesting news about RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rational AG ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2018.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. It operates in two divisions, RATIONAL and FRIMA. It has a 44.41 P/E ratio. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air.