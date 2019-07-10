Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) At $13.93 Forms Bottom; Makaira Partners Lowered Carmax (KMX) Holding By $1.12 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Makaira Partners Llc holds 718,765 shares with $50.17M value, down from 735,000 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $14.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) formed multiple bottom with $13.09 target or 6.00% below today’s $13.93 share price. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) has $27.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 2.22 million shares traded. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has declined 34.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAU News: 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Shuns Cars `No One Wants’ as SUVs Spur a Sales Win; 27/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. REPORTS MATURITY EXTENSION OF; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO: New Vehicle Production Ramp-Up in US ‘More Difficult Than Expected’; 13/04/2018 – MARCHIONNE SEES FIAT FULLY COMPLIANT F/UPCOMING EMISSION RULES; 27/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY’S FINAL MATURITY TO MARCH 2023; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO: Repositioning in European Market Is Central to New Business Plan Through 2022; 03/04/2018 – Experience a Virtual Reality Surf Adventure with World Surf League and Jeep® Brand; 01/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Reports Surprise Sales Gain on Jeep Surge: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT EUR 1.31 BLN AT END-MARCH VS EUR 2.59 BLN IN REUTERS POLL; 11/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler expects to reach a settlement with the Justice Department over diesel emissions requirements by this summer

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarMax +3% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.62 million for 16.34 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 24 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 50,382 shares stake. Epoch Invest holds 0.25% or 835,436 shares. Cleararc holds 4,136 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors reported 0.01% stake. 270 are owned by Carroll Finance Assocs. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 24,081 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc holds 0.04% or 650,858 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability owns 4,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has 4 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3.05M shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.01% or 3,242 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Davenport Limited Liability Corp reported 1.58% stake. 5,660 were accumulated by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc.

Among 7 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”.