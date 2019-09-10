Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 32.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.78% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. N/A 14 5.69 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 6.00 2.50 2.50 2.85

The potential upside of the rivals is 36.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. -6.59% -5.18% -3.18% -14.35% -14.65% 1.11% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

Dividends

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also produces and sells lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, exhaust systems, powertrain components, engine control units, plastic molding components, and after-market products under the Magneti Marelli brand name. In addition, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. Further, the company provides retail and dealer financings; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 140 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.