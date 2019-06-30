FGL Holdings (FG)’s Financial Results Comparing With FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) and FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) are two firms in the Life Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGL Holdings 8 1.59 N/A 0.42 20.48 FBL Financial Group Inc. 66 2.12 N/A 4.19 15.52

In table 1 we can see FGL Holdings and FBL Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FBL Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FGL Holdings. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FGL Holdings’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) and FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FGL Holdings and FBL Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80% and 31.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of FGL Holdings’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FGL Holdings -2.06% 1.42% 8.35% 8.49% -4.36% 28.53% FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.62% 1.63% -4.91% -6.95% -13.43% 1.14%

For the past year FGL Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than FBL Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors FBL Financial Group Inc. beats FGL Holdings.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.