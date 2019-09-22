FGL Holdings (FG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)

This is a contrast between FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) and Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGL Holdings 8 1.31 N/A 0.42 19.50 Atlantic American Corporation 2 0.26 N/A 0.38 6.23

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Atlantic American Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than FGL Holdings. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. FGL Holdings’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Atlantic American Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FGL Holdings and Atlantic American Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Atlantic American Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

FGL Holdings and Atlantic American Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL Holdings 0 1 0 2.00 Atlantic American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

FGL Holdings’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 12.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of FGL Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are FGL Holdings’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Atlantic American Corporation has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FGL Holdings -0.61% -2.4% -3.09% 3.43% -8.94% 22.37% Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44%

For the past year FGL Holdings had bullish trend while Atlantic American Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

FGL Holdings beats Atlantic American Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.