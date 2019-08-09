FGL Holdings (FG) to pay $0.01 on Sep 9, 2019; Hightower Advisors Has Decreased Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake

FGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:FG) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:FG) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. FGL Holdings Inc’s current price of $7.41 translates into 0.13% yield. FGL Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 632,962 shares traded. FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has declined 8.94% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FG News: 17/04/2018 – FGL Holdings Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 09/05/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $131 MLN VS $375 MLN; 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, OTHER USES; 17/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF 99.50%; 16/04/2018 FGL Holdings Announces Proposed Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO BOOSTED IAC, RYAM, ITRI, FG, VRTS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING PARTLY TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND RELATED EXPENSES

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) stake by 44.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 3,407 shares as Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 4,264 shares with $574,000 value, down from 7,671 last quarter. Wabco Hldgs Inc now has $6.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 246,987 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings has $155 highest and $116 lowest target. $140.13’s average target is 5.72% above currents $132.55 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $134 target. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, February 28 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of WBC in report on Friday, March 29 to “Sector Perform” rating. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Stephens.