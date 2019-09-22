FGL Holdings (FG) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Life Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGL Holdings 8 1.31 N/A 0.42 19.50 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 38 0.53 N/A 1.44 27.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than FGL Holdings. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. FGL Holdings’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has FGL Holdings and Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for FGL Holdings and Brighthouse Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL Holdings 0 1 0 2.00 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 1 3 0 2.75

FGL Holdings’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 12.36%. Competitively Brighthouse Financial Inc. has an average price target of $39.6, with potential downside of -1.76%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, FGL Holdings is looking more favorable than Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.6% of FGL Holdings shares and 92.8% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of FGL Holdings shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FGL Holdings -0.61% -2.4% -3.09% 3.43% -8.94% 22.37% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.18% 5.84% -6.63% 5.72% -8.84% 28.51%

For the past year FGL Holdings’s stock price has smaller growth than Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats FGL Holdings.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BHFW.V) operates independently of MetLife, Inc. as of August 4, 2017.