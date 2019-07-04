Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.14 N/A 0.25 8.11 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ferroglobe PLC and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% 4.7% 2% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ferroglobe PLC and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ferroglobe PLC has a 87.15% upside potential and an average price target of $3.35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.3% of Ferroglobe PLC shares and 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares. 82.53% are Ferroglobe PLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.41% are Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -4.27% -13.3% -14.77% -69.3% -81.75% 27.04% Western Copper and Gold Corporation -6.78% -15.28% -31.23% -23.6% -42.23% 6.67%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Summary

Ferroglobe PLC beats on 9 of the 9 factors Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.