Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.09 N/A -0.12 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 9 5.58 N/A 0.26 41.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ferroglobe PLC and Pretium Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ferroglobe PLC and Pretium Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Pretium Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 67.56% and its average price target is $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ferroglobe PLC and Pretium Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.8% and 71.24% respectively. About 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC had bearish trend while Pretium Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats Ferroglobe PLC on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.