Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 1 -0.10 57.05M -0.12 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 18 -0.22 74.49M 4.66 4.52

Table 1 demonstrates Ferroglobe PLC and Peabody Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ferroglobe PLC and Peabody Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 4,569,483,380.06% -2.1% -0.9% Peabody Energy Corporation 421,561,969.44% 16.8% 7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC are 1.7 and 0.8. Competitively, Peabody Energy Corporation has 1.8 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Peabody Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferroglobe PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

Ferroglobe PLC and Peabody Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively Peabody Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $27.5, with potential upside of 83.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Ferroglobe PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s shares. Competitively, Peabody Energy Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats Ferroglobe PLC on 8 of the 12 factors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.