Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Since Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.52 N/A 17.98 4.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ferroglobe PLC and Arch Coal Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ferroglobe PLC and Arch Coal Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Arch Coal Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Arch Coal Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ferroglobe PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ferroglobe PLC and Arch Coal Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Arch Coal Inc.’s potential upside is 4.49% and its average price target is $80.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ferroglobe PLC and Arch Coal Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.8% and 0% respectively. 82.53% are Ferroglobe PLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 40.77% are Arch Coal Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC has -5.03% weaker performance while Arch Coal Inc. has 7.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Ferroglobe PLC on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.