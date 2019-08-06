Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Touches $1.36 Low on Aug, 6; Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF) SI Increased By 49.36%

Mutualfirst Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF) had an increase of 49.36% in short interest. MFSF’s SI was 46,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 49.36% from 31,200 shares previously. With 8,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Mutualfirst Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF)’s short sellers to cover MFSF’s short positions. The SI to Mutualfirst Financial Inc’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 485 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF); 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c

The stock of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) reached all time low today, Aug, 6 and still has $1.23 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.36 share price. This indicates more downside for the $232.32 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $20.91 million less. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.355. About 124,465 shares traded. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has declined 81.33% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSM News: 21/05/2018 – Ferroglobe 1Q Net $35.6M; 23/04/2018 – FERROGLOBE HOLDER ADAGE CAPITAL REPORTS 5.2% PASSIVE STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Global Silicon Metal Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players are Ferroglobe, The Quartz Corp, and Elkem – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Ferroglobe Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 23/03/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – COMPANY WILL REVIEW ITC’S DUMPED AND SUBSIDIZED IMPORTS DETERMINATIONS WITH ITS COUNSEL; 30/04/2018 – Ferroglobe Files Annual Report, SEC Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – DECIDED TO REINSTATE DIVIDEND WITH AN INTERIM PAYMENT OF $0.06 PER SHARE WITH A RECORD DATE OF JUNE 8; 21/05/2018 – Ferroglobe 1Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $273.73 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Analysts await Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 185.71% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ferroglobe PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% EPS growth.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $232.32 million. The firm offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferroglobe had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Jefferies. The stock of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22.