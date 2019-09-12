Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) and Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Comparing side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.11 N/A -0.12 0.00 Materion Corporation 61 1.02 N/A 0.78 79.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ferroglobe PLC and Materion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ferroglobe PLC and Materion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9% Materion Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.72 beta indicates that Ferroglobe PLC is 172.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Materion Corporation has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ferroglobe PLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Materion Corporation are 3.3 and 1.6 respectively. Materion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ferroglobe PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ferroglobe PLC and Materion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.8% and 96.8%. Insiders owned 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Materion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Materion Corporation -1.93% -6.78% 6.88% 31.58% 1.27% 38.1%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC has -5.03% weaker performance while Materion Corporation has 38.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Materion Corporation beats Ferroglobe PLC.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.