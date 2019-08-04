Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Ferroglobe PLC’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ferroglobe PLC has 82.53% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ferroglobe PLC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.10% -0.90% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ferroglobe PLC and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Ferroglobe PLC and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

$3.35 is the average target price of Ferroglobe PLC, with a potential upside of 131.03%. The rivals have a potential upside of 69.45%. Based on the results given earlier, Ferroglobe PLC’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ferroglobe PLC and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC had bearish trend while Ferroglobe PLC’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC are 1.7 and 0.8. Competitively, Ferroglobe PLC’s rivals have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ferroglobe PLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferroglobe PLC.

Risk & Volatility

Ferroglobe PLC is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.72. Competitively, Ferroglobe PLC’s rivals are 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Ferroglobe PLC’s rivals beat Ferroglobe PLC.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.