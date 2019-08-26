Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Comparison side by side

Since Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ferroglobe PLC and Entree Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ferroglobe PLC and Entree Resources Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9% Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe PLC’s current beta is 2.72 and it happens to be 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Entree Resources Ltd. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC are 1.7 and 0.8. Competitively, Entree Resources Ltd. has 33.8 and 33.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Entree Resources Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferroglobe PLC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ferroglobe PLC and Entree Resources Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.8% and 25.6%. 82.53% are Ferroglobe PLC’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC has stronger performance than Entree Resources Ltd.

Summary

Entree Resources Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ferroglobe PLC.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.