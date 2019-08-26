Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00 CONSOL Energy Inc. 29 0.31 N/A 3.81 5.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ferroglobe PLC and CONSOL Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9% CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC are 1.7 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ferroglobe PLC can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.8% of Ferroglobe PLC shares and 97.3% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares. About 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, CONSOL Energy Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC was less bearish than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Ferroglobe PLC.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.