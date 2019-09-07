Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Contrasting side by side

Since Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.11 N/A -0.12 0.00 Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ferroglobe PLC and Cameco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.72 beta indicates that Ferroglobe PLC is 172.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cameco Corporation’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Cameco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Cameco Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ferroglobe PLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ferroglobe PLC and Cameco Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.8% and 70.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Cameco Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC was less bearish than Cameco Corporation.

Summary

Cameco Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ferroglobe PLC.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.