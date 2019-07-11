Ferro (Put) (FOE) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Lifted Its Stake; Kylin Management Has Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $62.17 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32 million, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $166.4. About 12.76 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (FOE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 238,486 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 10/04/2018 – PRICE TALK: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi Due April 19; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – ON APRIL 23, GROUP OF PEOPLE, BROUGHT BY VEHICLES FROM OTHER AREAS, STARTED AGITATION OUTSIDE CO’S THERUBALI UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.89B for 36.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A, worth $38,325.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A, worth $38,325.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.