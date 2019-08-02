Ferro (FOE) Stock Price Declined While Scopus Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $19.38 Million; Saturna Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $553,280

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 473,050 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Ferro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 9

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 482,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.46 million, down from 484,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.21. About 1.75M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (NYSE:PH) by 49,889 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 3.55 million shares. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 670,988 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 33,454 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp reported 700,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 19,258 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 76,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 306 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Brown Advisory owns 12,348 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Int Gp owns 62,871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston invested in 0.02% or 664,755 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 13,348 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 2.38M shares. Cipher LP stated it has 13,841 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 16,263 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. SPIZZO ALLEN A had bought 2,500 shares worth $38,325.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,453 shares to 691,854 shares, valued at $37.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 6,967 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 17,351 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clean Yield Gp holds 337 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,093 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Lc has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natixis Advisors LP owns 106,883 shares. 996 were reported by Fort L P. Btc Cap stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 363,112 are owned by Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.72% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 200,331 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 311,621 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dodge Cox invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.05% or 8,713 shares.

