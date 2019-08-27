Ferro (FOE) Shares Declined While Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $4.72 Million; Stewart & Patten Co Has Boosted Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Position

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 43,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 498,165 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 454,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 3.12M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 262,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 705,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, down from 967,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $810.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 583,135 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. $175,600 worth of stock was bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 249,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Fdx Advsrs Inc, California-based fund reported 64,663 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 434 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 69,400 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 86,347 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 48,933 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 33,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 440 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 48,172 shares. Stewart & Patten Company Lc invested in 498,165 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Chevy Chase Tru reported 500,560 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares to 35,849 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. Shares for $270,640 were bought by Thomas Peter T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv Management invested in 0.13% or 16,026 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 10,550 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd stated it has 51,590 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech reported 29,575 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 22,586 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 13,841 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,449 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.06% or 12,772 shares. Luminus Mgmt holds 4.01 million shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 31,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 63,800 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 13,675 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.04% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,650 shares to 489,650 shares, valued at $29.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

