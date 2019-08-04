Ferro (FOE) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Its Holding by $306,000; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Has Lowered Its Stake

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72 million, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.41 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 26,600 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 43,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 886,054 shares traded or 35.80% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 08/05/2018 – ROHIT FERRO-TECH – SBI WROTE IN LETTER THAT COMPETENT AUTHORITY DECIDED TO CANCEL PROCESS OF CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT UNDER SWISS CHALLENGE METHOD; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 355,538 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital accumulated 318 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 17,970 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorp. 2.00 million are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested in 0% or 21,075 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Opaleye stated it has 185,000 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 14,976 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 3,576 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 193,063 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 68,197 shares. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 0.03% or 67,318 shares. The California-based Violich Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $50.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $70.26 million for 16.21 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Investment Corp has invested 2.96% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management invested in 0% or 13,675 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has 3.55 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance reported 135,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 16,263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 28,576 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 3.29 million shares. Dana Inv Advisors accumulated 90,028 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co owns 11,449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 964 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 89 shares. 705,000 are held by Brigade Management Lp. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 98,880 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

