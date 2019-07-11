Ferro (FOE) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $19.38 Million as Stock Declined; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Shares Declined, Holder Mill Road Capital Management Raised Stake

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5899. About 2,037 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 12,521 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CO PREPARES TO CLOSE ON SALE OF LOS ANGELES TIMES TO LOCAL OWNERSHIP; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – ON APRIL 23, GROUP OF PEOPLE, BROUGHT BY VEHICLES FROM OTHER AREAS, STARTED AGITATION OUTSIDE CO’S THERUBALI UNIT

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. On Thursday, May 9 Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 17,000 shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 16,568 shares to 116,568 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 28,065 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 78,527 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Scopus Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 700,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 13,522 shares. 26,600 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,412 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Luminus Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.01M shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 2.38 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 128,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 144,100 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 76,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 32,048 shares stake.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.44 per share. FOE’s profit will be $26.99M for 11.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider Glass Donald L bought $11,550.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Co invested in 0% or 312,306 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage Incorporated invested in 10,000 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 1.22M shares. 40,236 are held by Menta Capital Limited Liability Company. Rbf Capital Ltd Com holds 477,721 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Weber Alan W owns 2.36 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 575,925 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Ny has 2.14 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.21% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 113,703 shares.