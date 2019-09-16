Ferro (FOE) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Evermay Wealth Management Trimmed Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $386,172

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 85.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 94,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 109,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 87,066 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN NUASAHI, BANGUR CHROMITE MINES AMOUNTING TO 241.3 MLN RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – ALL FURNACES AT THERUBALI UNIT HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 3,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $32.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.57. About 1.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1′ to Amazon.com; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 133 shares. South State has 8,254 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartford Finance Mngmt Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 532 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwood Gearhart invested in 136 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 2.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis Selected Advisers owns 659,356 shares for 6.18% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 284 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP has 15,753 shares. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 155,550 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs accumulated 460 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 97 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Limited holds 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,884 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.18 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 16,983 shares to 75,116 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 14,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation holds 1.11 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 13,135 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 33,100 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.08 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 960,957 shares. Wasatch holds 0.04% or 270,713 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 146,200 shares. 129,545 were accumulated by Comm Natl Bank. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 60,953 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 55,604 shares. 191 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. 125,674 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $25.41 million for 9.97 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.