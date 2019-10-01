Ferro (FOE) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Trimmed Holding by $2.13 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Lowes Companies (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Cullinan Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $1.32 Million

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 13,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 103,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47M, down from 116,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 3.45 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 142,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 353,255 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, down from 495,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 461,630 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – ON APRIL 23, GROUP OF PEOPLE, BROUGHT BY VEHICLES FROM OTHER AREAS, STARTED AGITATION OUTSIDE CO’S THERUBALI UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.17 million shares. Twin Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lionstone Management Limited Company has 9.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 203,400 shares. Int Investors owns 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3.88M shares. 18,757 are held by Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Limited Liability. Knott David M owns 45,000 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Cap Llc reported 439,022 shares stake. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,284 shares. Wms Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,232 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 838 shares. Syntal Prns Lc holds 2,060 shares. Confluence Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 357,165 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 0% or 61 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.21 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 7,900 shares to 164,750 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 58,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,058 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 76,188 shares to 123,838 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 83,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $25.40 million for 9.56 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares were bought by Thomas Peter T.

