Ferro (FOE) Share Price Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Raised Position; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Trimmed Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Holding by $1.25 Million

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 64.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.53. About 219,528 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 21,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 121,218 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 635,186 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 19/03/2018 – Tronc Chairman Ferro Retires, Ending Controversial Board Tenure; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.41M for 25.11 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EastGroup Properties Announces Addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastgroup Properties’ (EGP) CEO Marshall Loeb on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “San Francisco REIT wants to buy more Florida property – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Llc reported 1,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Company stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Comerica National Bank holds 49,481 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.02% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 22,500 shares. Vanguard holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 5.86 million shares. Eii Capital Mngmt reported 4,751 shares stake. Sei Invests Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 11,988 shares. Prudential holds 60,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 338,790 shares. First Personal Ser stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schnieders Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.31% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Assetmark Inc invested in 1,416 shares. Qs Ltd reported 2,100 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 135 shares. 1,235 are owned by First Mercantile Trust Company.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Shares for $39,750 were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 10,551 shares to 59,335 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 15,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,474 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,348 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest invested in 0% or 13,675 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 13,135 shares. Menta Llc invested in 26,825 shares. 19,075 are owned by Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Fruth Inv Mgmt has 16,026 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 8.83 million shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 2,380 were accumulated by Toth Fin Advisory Corp. Brant Point Ltd Company invested in 121,218 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0% or 29,575 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 42 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 12.01M shares. Regions Financial Corp owns 13,628 shares.