Ferro (FOE) Reaches $11.73 After 5.00% Down Move; Paysign (PAYS) Shorts Increased By 38.36%

Paysign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) had an increase of 38.36% in short interest. PAYS’s SI was 2.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 38.36% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 775,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Paysign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s short sellers to cover PAYS’s short positions. The SI to Paysign Inc’s float is 10.6%. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 478,377 shares traded. PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has risen 403.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 403.93% the S&P500.

The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 130,679 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITYThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $961.07 million company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $11.14 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FOE worth $48.05M less.

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to firms, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $518.99 million. The firm offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It has a 136.38 P/E ratio. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro has $23 highest and $1200 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 59.16% above currents $11.73 stock price. Ferro had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight”. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. SPIZZO ALLEN A also bought $39,750 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares. Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of stock or 17,000 shares.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $961.07 million. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.