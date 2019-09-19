Ferro (FOE) Position Has Lifted by Cubic Asset Management Llc; As Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Share Value Declined, Df Dent & Co Has Lifted by $2.15 Million Its Position

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 83.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 32,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 71,499 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 38,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 78,593 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 274.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 52,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 71,393 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 19,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 678,742 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – TAKING APPROPRIATE LEGAL ADVISE TO DETERMINE FUTURE COURSE OF ACTION; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS TO TAKEN DECISION TO LIQUIDATE COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 70,686 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 190,480 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has 302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 12,310 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 72,309 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs invested in 15,535 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Glenmede Company Na holds 0.14% or 2.03M shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.05% or 19,694 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Products Prtn Lc accumulated 83,810 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 2.40M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc reported 23,065 shares stake. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 1,133 are owned by Parkside Bank And Tru.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. The insider Thomas Peter T bought $270,640.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $333.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 6,531 shares to 48,574 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 11,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,215 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.03% stake. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 20,873 shares. Raymond James Na owns 9,167 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Management Corp reported 228,222 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,392 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Jennison Associates Ltd Co holds 382,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 185,071 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company holds 20 shares. Walleye Trading Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,690 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd reported 366 shares. Penn Capital Company holds 122,474 shares. Mairs And Pwr Incorporated holds 0.05% or 66,200 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 386,950 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

