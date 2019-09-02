Ferro (FOE) Market Value Declined While Scopus Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $19.38 Million Its Stake; Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $330,891 as Valuation Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 681,146 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.98% STAKE IN FERRO CORPORATION; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 10/04/2018 – PRICE TALK: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi Due April 19; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 36,652 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 39,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 13,100 shares to 402,202 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 51,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 378,755 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation invested in 0.14% or 2,466 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Frontier Invest holds 0.32% or 46,235 shares. House Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Southpoint Cap Advsr Lp holds 500,000 shares. 13,838 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 6,527 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. United Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 0.36% or 13,730 shares. Cwm Limited Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 235,712 shares. Community Bancorp Na, New York-based fund reported 16,129 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 3,714 shares. Vista Prtnrs accumulated 2,058 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc owns 5,098 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 82,060 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc reported 90 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Fruth Inv Mgmt accumulated 16,026 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 8.83M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Pnc Service Grp has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Farmers Merchants has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 39,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 63,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Scopus Asset LP reported 700,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 227,663 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,087 shares. 24,550 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.22 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. $270,640 worth of stock was bought by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 800,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,408 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI).