Ferro (FOE) Market Valuation Declined While Scopus Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $19.38 Million Its Stake; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR) Has Cut by $356,126 as Share Price Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 894,454 shares traded or 37.08% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Ferro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 716,407 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,531 shares to 3,783 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174,458 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 47 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 236,786 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 14,349 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 119,997 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 225,507 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.04% or 1.30M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.03% or 57,625 shares in its portfolio. 49,531 were reported by Metropolitan Life Company New York. American Group Inc invested in 48,517 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 68,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 31,852 shares. Burney invested in 0.01% or 1,979 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Daiwa Sb reported 280 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd has 0.2% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 20,859 shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 800,408 shares to 900,408 shares, valued at $67.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 532,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Company holds 24,550 shares. Citigroup reported 59,194 shares. Cwm Limited Company stated it has 12 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 0.05% or 18,408 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 44,897 shares. Smith Graham Advsrs Lp has invested 0.88% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co owns 3.29 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Serv Automobile Association invested in 13,135 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 128,500 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,412 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 63,678 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T also bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Thursday, May 9.