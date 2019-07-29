Ferro (FOE) Holding Held by American Century Companies Inc; First Heartland Consultants Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Raised by $481,584

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 29,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 354,495 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 324,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 710,942 shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – TAKING APPROPRIATE LEGAL ADVISE TO DETERMINE FUTURE COURSE OF ACTION; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 26/03/2018 – Global Ferro Fluids Market to Reach US$ 73.9 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 19/03/2018 – Tronc Chairman Ferro Retires, Ending Controversial Board Tenure; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $340.6. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company owns 1.44M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs has 142,820 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 325,585 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 135,391 shares. Wilen Invest Management invested in 2.96% or 209,556 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Sector Pension Board stated it has 76,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 111,001 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 44,897 shares. 16,026 are owned by Fruth Investment Mngmt. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 1.44M shares stake. New York-based Prelude Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 15,718 shares to 325,674 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 692,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,549 shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Fed Finl Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. $39,750 worth of stock was bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A on Thursday, May 9.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,366 shares to 19,832 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 2,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,220 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highland Capital Limited Company invested in 56,925 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation stated it has 4,605 shares. Southpoint Capital Lp holds 2.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 150,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.28% or 123,858 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability has invested 5.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bartlett And Ltd Liability reported 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategic Fincl Services Inc stated it has 7,205 shares. Bender Robert Associates has 4,512 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,063 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 5,575 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 7,316 shares. Excalibur Management has 1,240 shares. Moreover, Nottingham Advsr has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crestwood Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.