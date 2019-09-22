Ferro (FOE) Holder White Pine Capital Upped Its Holding; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Cut Its Holding by $1.23 Million

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 149.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 65,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 110,015 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 930,236 shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS-DEMAND FOR CHROME ORE EXCESS MINING W.R.T. CO’S MINES STAYED BY REVISIONARY AUTHORITY,MINES TRIBUNAL, MINISTRY OF MINES; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 10/04/2018 – PRICE TALK: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi Due April 19; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 7,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 256,474 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.51 million, down from 263,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 24,995 shares to 92,760 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,558 shares, and cut its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. On Thursday, May 9 SPIZZO ALLEN A bought $39,750 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 146,200 shares. 658,438 are held by Nuveen Asset Lc. Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 12,026 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 2,491 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 13,759 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated owns 7,188 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 14,349 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Communications Ma holds 3.95 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 125,674 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has invested 0.09% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Teton Advisors has invested 1.77% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 12,613 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0.07% or 2.40M shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp accumulated 81,887 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 61,487 shares to 355,435 shares, valued at $28.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.