Ferro (FOE) Holder Luminus Management Raised Stake; Nuwave Investment Management Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Has Lifted by $493,920 as Market Valuation Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 425.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,625 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 1,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 1.52M shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 265,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.01M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 441,101 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 02/05/2018 – Ferro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 9; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST; 19/03/2018 – Tronc Chairman Ferro Retires, Ending Controversial Board Tenure; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – ALL FURNACES AT THERUBALI UNIT HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 12,540 shares to 1,556 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,174 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tob (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 100 shares. Victory Capital reported 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Burt Wealth reported 205 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 6,860 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,114 shares. Moreover, Appleton Partners Ma has 0.23% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 9,247 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 152,187 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cooke And Bieler LP accumulated 1.02M shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.2% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Matrix Asset Ny invested in 2.02% or 146,599 shares. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Blair William & Il has 91,270 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 712,864 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $185.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 80,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Infrastructure And Energy Al.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 19,189 shares. Toth Advisory holds 2,380 shares. Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 1.38 million shares. Ironwood Mngmt Lc holds 1.05% or 68,243 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 38,727 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 20,985 shares. Principal Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 670,988 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 144,100 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 14,614 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 15,535 shares. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Art Limited Liability Company invested in 18,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 364 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 28,576 shares.

