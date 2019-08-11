Ferro (FOE) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position as Share Price Declined; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Holder Kwmg Has Cut Position

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 262,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 705,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, down from 967,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 387,059 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 26/04/2018 – FERRO BOOSTS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $500M; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN NUASAHI, BANGUR CHROMITE MINES AMOUNTING TO 241.3 MLN RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc analyzed 33,835 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,543 shares to 120,820 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 was bought by Thomas Peter T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.