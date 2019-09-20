Ferro Corporation (FOE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

Both Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferro Corporation 15 0.62 N/A 0.83 17.73 Ingevity Corporation 97 3.04 N/A 3.99 24.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ferro Corporation and Ingevity Corporation. Ingevity Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ferro Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ferro Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ingevity Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ferro Corporation and Ingevity Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9% Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2%

Liquidity

Ferro Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Ingevity Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Ferro Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingevity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ferro Corporation and Ingevity Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Ferro Corporation has a 55.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.67. Meanwhile, Ingevity Corporation’s average price target is $115.67, while its potential upside is 30.82%. Based on the results given earlier, Ferro Corporation is looking more favorable than Ingevity Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ferro Corporation and Ingevity Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Ferro Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06% Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74%

For the past year Ferro Corporation has -6.06% weaker performance while Ingevity Corporation has 17.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats Ferro Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.