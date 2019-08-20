Ferro Corporation (FOE) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Contrasting side by side

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferro Corporation 16 0.58 N/A 0.83 17.73 RPM International Inc. 60 1.59 N/A 1.93 35.11

Demonstrates Ferro Corporation and RPM International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. RPM International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ferro Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ferro Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than RPM International Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9% RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5%

Risk & Volatility

Ferro Corporation’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RPM International Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ferro Corporation are 2.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor RPM International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ferro Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ferro Corporation and RPM International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Ferro Corporation has a 81.32% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Competitively RPM International Inc. has an average target price of $68.5, with potential upside of 0.45%. Based on the data given earlier, Ferro Corporation is looking more favorable than RPM International Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ferro Corporation and RPM International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.6% respectively. 1.2% are Ferro Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of RPM International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06% RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4%

For the past year Ferro Corporation had bearish trend while RPM International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats Ferro Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.